Merlin 2020 Black Friday Cycling Deals - Bike Bargains

Merlin has a range of great sales on for Black Friday with some absolute bargains to be had.

Merlin Cycles Black Friday Bike Sale check out the black friday bikes

This sale contains a huge range of bikes, all with impressive discounts. There is everything form road racers through to downhill mountain bikes, so there should be something for everyone.

We’ve had a little look through the whopping 30 bikes that are included in the sales and we’ve picked out a few of our two favourite deals.

Ridley’s Fenix SL Disc is down by 38%. An endurance road bike, this is perfect for smashing out those long miles at the weekend in comfort.

This Eddy Merckx 525 comes with an Ultegra Di2 groupset and is currently down by 46%.

There is also a large range of ex-demo bikes available in the sale with discounts of up to 70%.

Merlin Cycles Black Friday Bike Sale check out the black friday bikes

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.