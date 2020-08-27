Merlin’s new Malt G2X GRX gravel bike is down to £1,199

Merlin’s original Malt gravel bike was massively popular due to great handling and a very accessible price.

The new model has been tweaked slightly, but it seems that the recipe is still the same. An aluminium frame, combined with a carbon fork and a great groupset at a very good price.

The saving here isn’t massive at just 14% off, but we’d still call the Malt G2X a great deal. You're getting a great bike with a brilliant groupset, all for a price that won't break the bank.

The bike is much more than just a gravel grinder. If you’re looking for a relaxed road bike, the position provided by the Malt is ideal.

Merlin has thought about commuters too. There are mounts for mudguards and a pannier rack too, making this a perfect steed for mid to long-range commutes.

Shimano’s GRX groupset is a great choice, combining some of the best disc brakes that we’ve ridden with slick shifting.

