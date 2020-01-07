Le Col January Clothing Sale - Up to 40% off

SEE THE FULL SALE HERE

Le Col cycle clothing is some of the highest quality available.

Le Col January Clothing Sale use code extra15

Le Col has been pretty busy over the last few years, establishing themselves as one of the most premium cycling brands on the market.

They have recently started providing kit to the Bahrain-McLaren World Tour team but it’s their January sale that we’re really interested in.

The sale covers their excellent men’s and women’s ranges with up to 40% off a large number of items.

There’s also an extra 15% off using code EXTRA15

One of the best deals that we’ve seen on their site is on their Hors Categorie Gold Edition bib shorts which you can get for just £137.70.

These are seriously high-quality bib shorts which Ashley Quinlan said “are right up there in the top tier in terms of performance” when he reviewed them for road.cc. You can read his review here.

There are loads of deals to have a look at so to check out the full sale, click here.

Remember to use EXTRA15 at the checkout!

About Le Col

Le Col was born from one pro rider's push to create the best performance cycling apparel. Our founder, former GB cyclist Yanto Barker remains central to the development of Le Col kit. Putting his professional insight and hours of testing into every fine detail, it’s Yanto’s cycling expertise and pursuit of performance perfection that gives Le Col the leading edge.

Pro-cycling experience goes into the design of every detail of our kit. We have one of the widest testing and development networks in cycling, thanks to our professional teams constantly feeding back after testing, racing and winning in Le Col.

Le Col kit is produced in our own Italian factory in the shadow of Monte Grappa, offering us unparalleled quality and performance detailing on the clothing we produce.