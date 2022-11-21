Le Col Black Friday Takeover - Extra Low Prices with Code EXTRA30

Le Col is here this week with a Black Friday Takeover Special where you can get some jaw-dropping deals! Furthermore, you can save even more when you use the code EXTRA30

If you're looking for some new bib shorts designed with insight from the world’s top riders, these Le Col Pro Bib Shorts are a great option!

Made with super light fabric, these Le Col Pro bib shorts won't be adding any unwanted weight making them perfect for optimising performance.

Furthermore, the mesh bib straps increase airflow allowing you to efficiently regulate your body temperature on those warmer days.

This high-compression design means less fatigue when out riding. Thus allowing you to ride for longer.

Reflective detailing adds to your overall safety when riding out on the roads once the sun goes down.

If you're looking for some new bib tights to keep you warm this winter, you should check out these Le Col Pro Bib Tights!

These Le Col Pro Bib Tights have been designed with speed in mind. The sleek design not only looks good, but it keeps your legs warm without restricting any movement.

Trying to regulate your body temperature in the cooler months can sometimes mean you dress up more. However, the close fit of these Le Col Pro Bib Tights maintains a smooth silhouette shape to minimise drag.

Le Col's pre-folded binding on the edges maintains that smooth finish. Furthermore, tripping fabrics have been added to the lower leg to increase aero efficiency.

The upper uses a super soft grid material that wicks sweat, regulating your temperature and keeping you warm without the added bulk of some other thermal materials.

If you're looking for some new thermal bib tights, you should check out these Le Col Sport Bib Tights II!

These tights feature thermal qualities that will help you ride comfortably in the cold, but with added visibility for low-light conditions when the evenings draw in this winter.

A coloured panel on the lower leg adds reflective visibility, while the subtle addition of coloured binding on the bib uppers taps into the overall aesthetic of the Le Col Sport range.

Le Col's high-quality foam chamois pad offers mile after mile of undeniable comfort, while the Roubaix fleece fabric in the legs keeps you warm throughout the cooler season.

Whether you're riding to work or smashing out the base miles, keep yourself comfortable and visible this winter with the Le Col Sport Bib Tights II!

This Le Col Pro Jacket II is sure to get you through this winter without getting too cold. Check it out!

The Pro Jacket II is Le Col's fastest winter jacket. Designed with advanced Polartec® technology and input from some of the world’s top riders, the second iteration of our Pro Jacket delivers an elite-level all-weather performance so you can keep performing at pace through the winter.

Polartec® Neoshell® fabric offers a durable waterproof and windproof membrane designed to keep you protected without compromising on performance.

Dynamic air exchange technology within the fabric ensures consistent airflow and breathability whilst the right amount of stretch offers increased comfort whilst riding in an aggressive racing position.

Plenty of pocket space means you can carry the essentials you need to keep going mile after mile, plus there’s an extra waterproof pocket for the things you really want to protect.

Don't let the weather determine whether you go out riding, buy one of these Le Col Sport Jacket II instead!

This Le Col Sport Jacket II features panelling which provides a breathable yet comfortable fit, as well as windproof and showerproof fabric.

This jacket is ideal for riders who prefer the outdoors in the winter over indoor trainers.

Visibility is key whether you’re sneaking in an early morning session or enjoying a sunset ride, which is why our new colourways are brighter and match the rest of the updated Sport range.

This jacket also features super soft Aqua Zero fabric on the undersleeves, sides, and back which provides a breathable membrane for light protection from the harsher elements.

Finished with three deep pockets on the back to hold all your ride necessities.

Looking for an all-year-round jacket? Check out this Le Col Pro Aqua Zero Long Sleeve Jersey!

This Le Col Pro Aqua Zero is designed to offer three-season protection.

By using a combination of thermally fleeced fabric and a long-lasting hydrophobic coating for protection in wet conditions, this jacket is perfect for all-year-round riding.

The Pro Aqua Zero is both breathable and cut to give the rider an aerodynamic, racing fit, making this jersey ideal for riding in mixed conditions.

Using three rear pockets for ease of storage and a rear reflective strip, this jersey is one of the most highly sought-after items in the range.

This jersey is the perfect item for your cycling wardrobe if you're looking for something to bridge the gap between those days when arm warmers are essential, but thermal and protective fabrics aren’t.

The Pro Long Sleeve Jersey is made from brushed-back lycra that’s thicker than typical to offer protection from cold air without sacrificing the breathability and fit of traditional summer jerseys.

Cut with a low-stack ergonomic collar for comfort when riding, this jersey has a compressive fit that’s secured by a silicone band at the hem and low-profile cuffs.

It is also cover-stitched for strength, which means this jersey wicks moisture effectively from your skin under intense effort.

Finished with three rear pockets and a concealed fourth waterproof, your valuables are secure on the road.

When the weather is questionable, Le Col has got you. All you need is a pair of Le Col Thermal Bib Shorts II!

On days when you're not sure if bib tights are the right choice but still want some extra warmth, choose the Pro Thermal Bib Shorts II.

The race fit keeps the bibs close to your body to reduce chafing, while the durable water-repellent treatment on the lower part of the legs allows them to offer extra protection from rain and spray.

This latest iteration of Le Col's thermal bib shorts features updated and improved lower profile uppers that keep you warm and dry without the bulk, and pre-folded binding on the edges to produce a smooth, comfortable finish.

Looking for some bib tights to keep you warm in these cooler months? Check out these Le Col Women's Pro Bib Tights!

Designed with speed in mind, the Le Col Women’s Pro Bib Tights are built for maximum efficiency, keeping your legs warm in the off-season without restricting movement.

Ideal for hard training sessions or races over the cooler months, the Pro Bib Tights regulate your temperature while the close fit maintains a smooth silhouette, thus reducing drag.

Your speed need not suffer when the temperature drops, with our pre-folded binding on the edges maintaining that smooth finish.

In addition, tripping fabrics have been added to the lower leg to increase aerodynamics and make each pedal stroke even more efficient.

The bib uppers use a super soft grid material that wicks sweat, regulating your temperature and keeping you warm without the added bulk of some other thermal materials.

