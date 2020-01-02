January Cycling Sales - 45% off Prime RR-50 Carbon Wheelsets

The rim-brake wheelset is here and the disc-brake wheelset is here.

If you want a fast set of carbon wheels, the cheap Chinese options can be tempting, but we would recommend buying from a UK source.

Prime RR-50 SE Carbon Clincher Disc Wheels £429.99 Buy now at 45% off

Both the rim-brake and disc-brake models are down to just £429.99.

See the rim-brake version here

See the disc-brake version here

While Prime's wheels may be no faster than the wheels from China, we'd be much happier dealing with a UK company for any returns.

Prime's RR-50 wheels offer easy tubeless setup and the free Hutchinson Fusion 25 tyres create a great system for fast riding on UK roads.

You also get free inner tubes included, so you can go tubeless later on by simply adding tubeless tape and valves.

The rims are 25mm wide externally which gives a more rounded profile to help the rims deal with crosswinds.

The R020 hubs are basic, but they provide quick engagement and require little to no maintenance.

Prime RR-50 SE Rim-Brake Carbon Wheelset £429.99 Buy now at 45% off

