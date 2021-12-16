Huge Shimano Components Price Drop at Pro Bike It

There is a massive price drop on Shimano components over at Pro Bike It.

Bike components are always worth getting your hands on. Especially when one of the worlds leading cycling brands has a huge price drop.

£60 off SHIMANO ULTEGRA DI2 R8050 STI LEVERS

With Di2 technology shifting is easy and precise - just a light touch, as soft as a mouse click, is sufficient for the front or rear derailleur to instantaneously select the correct gear.

The removal of traditional mechanical cables in favour of electrical wires eliminates poor shifting caused by contaminates, corrosion and stretching, and also provides effortless gear shifts.

£68.50 off SHIMANO DEORE XT M8120 CHAINSET

This Shimano Decore XT M8120 Chainset is a high-performance double chainset from the classic MTB group.

For use with 12-speed transmission systems

£34.50 off SHIMANO DURA-ACE DI2 SW-R610 SPRINTER SHIFTERS - 11 SPEED

Dura-Ace Di2 (Dual Integrated Intelligence) moves to the next generation. Tested in competition and taken to victory by pro riders in all conditions, including the 2012 Tour de France Team Sky.

Di2 provides the opportunity for shifting from previously inaccessible areas, and the Sprinter Switches allow for rapid shifting while in the drops. Find your perfect gear without having to change your riding position.

£80 off SHIMANO DURA-ACE R9100 CARBON ROAD PEDALS

These Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Carbon Road Pedals are super lightweight carbon SPD-SL road pedal for high performance road racing.

The wide flat profile gives better road clearance and cornering, also allowing wider bearing placement for increased rigidity and uniform load distribution

These are just a few of the many. amazing products included in this Shimano price drop. Check out the whole sale here: