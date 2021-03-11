Huge Sale on Oakley Radar EV, Jawbreaker, Sutro & Flight Jacket
Oakley sunglasses are a common sight in the pro peloton.
Their designs tend to be very popular due to a comfortable fit and very good lens clarity. Having their designs on the faces of the stars of cycling can't hurt, either.
ProBikeKit has a great sale of Oakley right now and we're big fans of their sunglasses.
The Radar EV and Jawbreaker designs are our go-to sunglasses, but the EV Zero, Flight Jacket, and Sutro designs are also very popular.
One of the features that make Oakley sunglasses very popular is their lens technology. Oakley tunes their lenses to work for road, trail or snow conditions.
About Oakley
Oakley High Definition Optics (HDO) lenses optimize safety and performance to meet the uncompromising demands of professional athletes who settle for nothing less than the clearest, sharpest, most accurate vision. It offers truer, more accurate vision versus conventional lenses that magnify images and make objects appear shifted from their true position. With HDO, Oakley lenses meet or exceed the testing standards of the American National Standards Institute (the yardstick of performance for the eyewear industry).
