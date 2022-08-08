Huge Castelli Summer 2021 Clear Out!

Look fresh with some new Castelli garments from this huge summer 2021 clear out!

Merlin is having a huge Castelli SS21 Clear Out where you can save a lot of money on some of your favourite garments! Here are some of the best deals you could snatch!

First up is this summer ride-ready, short sleeve Castelli Italia cycling jersey!

Featuring a lightweight 50/50 polyester/wool mix to keep you super cool in those warmer temperatures. Optimised for between 18˚C and 32˚C.

The Giro3 gripper elastic at the waist ensures this jersey doesn't ride up in the saddle so you have no distractions.

Furthermore, the Italia sublimated overprint graphic 3-pocket drop-tail design allows you to keep essentials on you at all times such as a snack or your phone.

65% off Castelli Italia 20 Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey £45.00 BUY NOW AT 65% OFF

Next up is this Castelli Maison Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey which features 7% Lycra® content for horizontal stretch combined with limited vertical stretch so the 3 rear pockets stay in place, even when loaded.

Furthermore, the Tailwind dimpled fabric used on the shoulders, side panels and pockets creates a fit which isn’t overly tight and ideal for all body shapes, while a silicone gripper at the waist prevents the jersey from riding up. The short sleeve jersey closes with a YKK® Vislon® zip which is the easiest-sliding zipper available.

58% off Castelli Maison Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey £40.00 BUY NOW AT 58% OFF

Lastly is this Castelli Polvere Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey which is perfect for all surface riding!

Featuring ProSecco Unlimited fabric in the main body which helps with moisture management so you don't get too sweaty on those warmer days.

The jersey is complete with 3 rear pockets providing ample room for supplies and a gripper elastic waist to help hold everything in place