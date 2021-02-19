Huge 67% off this 3T Strada Team Stealth Carbon Road Frameset

BUY NOW AT £1,299

There is a massive saving on this carbon road frameset, just be ready to say goodbye to your front mech.

If you're looking to build up a new road bike before the nice spring weather arrives, how about building up a 1X road bike?

Yes, ditching the front mech does mean that you're going to be sacrificing a fe gears, but you should still have the range that you'd expect from a 2X system and a 1X system has its advantages.

Firstly, you save a bit of brain power by not having to think about whether you should be in the little ring or the big ring.

A 1X system is more aero too, apparently. While it might not be a huge difference, it's a good move for those building a circuit race bike or riders that live in a flat area.

Removing the front mech also means that the seat tube can be designed without the need to support the front mech, or in a way that it is in a position to place the front mech correctly.

3T Strada Team Stealth Carbon Road Frameset £1299.00 buy now at 67% off

About 3T

Italian brand 3T, originally called ‘Turin Tube Technology’ hence the three T’s, was founded in the 1960’s and originally produced handlebars and stems for racing cyclists. Starting out with steel, 3T then mastered working with aluminium alloys before moving on to carbon fibre components more recently. 3T now produce a wide range of super-light, strong carbon components and bicycle framesets including their cutting-edge super-aero 3T Strada road bike complete with single chainring up-front and powerful hydraulic disc brakes.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.