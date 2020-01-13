Huge 58% off this ProBikeKit Bike Box
With lockable latches and all the fittings need for precise packing, this is a great option for delicate bikes.
Packing up a bike box will highlight any flaws and ours have no dedicated places for different bits. This PBK case has all the clever spots for securely holding everything in place.
The wheels, in particular, are held in with quick-release skewers which we think is the best way to hold them away from the frame.
We're also big fans of the anti-crush bar, having seen too many pictures of broken bikes and their emotionally broken owners.
This case travels on 4 wheels, the front 2 allowing you to turn the box. Trust us when we tell you that a box or bag without wheels is a nightmare for a cyclist's upper body.
The black, blue, and red versions are all down to just £199.99!
