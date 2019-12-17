Huge 48% off Felt VR3 Carbon Disc Road Endurance bike

BUY NOW AT £1399

This carbon endurance bike will help you tick off the miles in comfort

Felt VR3 Performance Disc Carbon Road Bike £1399.00 Buy now at 48% off

With road surfaces getting worse and many riders simply looking for more comfort while riding on the road, endurance bikes are becoming ever more popular.

Thankfully, the last few years have seen endurance bikes adopting wider tyres, disc brakes and clever carbon frame technology.

This makes endurance bikes very popular with club cyclists, sportive riders and long-distance specialists.

This Felt VR3 benefits from a relaxed riding position that helps you to enjoy your ride in comfort.

Shimano’s Ultegra R8020 groupset is a brilliant combination of slick and light mechanical shifting with the powerful and easily controllable hydraulic disc brakes.

You also get DT Swiss E1800 wheels with Schwalbe One 28mm tyres.

About Felt

Felt Bikes started in the USA over 20 years ago and although originally a triathlon bike brand they now make a bike to suit any cycling discipline. From Tour de France level road bikes to full suspension mountain bikes, and everything in between, Felt continues to develop products with the same dedication to innovation as the originals.

Felt were one of the first manufacturers to introduce ‘aero’ road frames into the professional race scene and were an immediate success. The trickledown effect of this is that you can now see some of these aero features throughout the road range without the previous lofty price tag. Of course, the top end bikes and frames still feature the latest cutting edge advances in aero frame technology including the AR3 Di2 which features all the aero benefits as well as being fully Shimano Di2 compatible.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.