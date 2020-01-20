Huge 35% off Ridley Noah Fast Ultegra Di2 2019

BUY NOW AT £4350

Ridley's Noah has evolved over the years into a comfortable aero bike that handles really well.

That makes it a fabulous bike to take into a sprint finish, but it's equally at home on fast group rides.

The Noah Fast differs from the standard Noah thanks to its extra aero touches.

The fork and frame get what Ridley calls its F-Surface, a textured finish to the upper layer of carbon that is used in key areas as a trip layer, improving aerodynamics.

You also get Ridley's F-Steerer technology which hides all of the cabling, bar the front rim brake cable, inside the frame. This keeps it out of the wind for further aero gains.

An Ultegra R8050 Di2 groupset keeps shifting quick and this is combined with a Rotor Flow 52/36T chainset.

Wheels are the excellent Forza R45 carbon clinchers and these are shod in 25mm Vittoria Corsa tan wall tyres.

About Ridley

Ridley is based in Flanders, Belgium - the heartland of cycling. Home to some of the most spectacular pro cycling races out there, such as the Tour of Flanders and Gent-Wevelgem, a region where riders excel on hard roads and cobbled climbs. Each one of Ridley’s employees has cycling coursing through their veins; they live & breathe the sport and this passion is the driving force behind the creation of their range of cutting-edge bikes. Designed, meticulously painted and assembled in Flanders, Belgium you’ll feel that rich Belgian cycling heritage in every pedal stroke you take.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.