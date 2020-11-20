Huge 32% off Kask Mojito X Helmets

This helmet is massively popular for its great fit and ventilation.

Kask Mojito X Road Helmet £80.00 buy now at 32% off

We've had a couple of these helmets. They provide an excellent fit and loads of colours for matching to team kit.

Kask's Mojito was initially developed with Team Sky, way back when the team was first launched.

Since then, the helmet has been tweaked to add an ECO leather chin strap and updated graphics. What hasn't changed is the excellent fit that the helmet gives.

That fit means no mushroom look as the sides sit very close to the sides of the head. The retention system is also brilliant and we've found a load of head shapes that fit the helmet.

The antibacterial padding stops the helmet from getting all stinky.

About Kask

KASK, based in Italy, specializes in developing, designing, and manufacturing of safety helmets of the highest quality. In every field of application KASK helmets are at the forefront, be it skiing, cycling, mountaineering, horse riding, rescue or safety world.

Born in 2004, KASK is a relatively young company, but thanks to a talented team of expert engineers and partnerships with Italy's market-leading factories, in this short time the company has gone through a tremendous evolution marked by success all along the way. KASK has been awarded with prizes like ISPO and Eurobike.

KASK's mission is to maintain a perfect balance between technological excellence, functionality, safety, and attractive design in their products. KASK is constantly researching and looking for ways to go beyond and improve the quality of KASK helmets even further. Now among the top brands in the sports and outdoors, KASK is committed to maintaining the highest standards in safety helmet production in order to ensure the highest quality and offer the best protective helmets for the most demanding customers.

