Get £375 off this 2020 Cannondale CAAD13 Disc Ultegra Road Bike

Cannondale’s CAAD13 Disc is one of the best aluminium road bikes on the market and it makes the choice between a high-end aluminium bike like this and budget carbon an easy choice. We’d always pick the high-end aluminium option.

If you’re in the market for a new road disc-brake bike and you’ve got about £2,500 to spend then you’re in one of the most congested spots in the market.

It’s the spot where high-end aluminium and entry-level carbon bikes often sit side by side and that can present a tricky choice for many riders.

The allure of fancy-sounding carbon fibre can be very tempting, but the quality of a high-end aluminium frameset shouldn’t be discounted as lower-quality. It can often be the other way around.

This Cannondale CAAD13 is a prime example of a great aluminium frameset that we’d take over an entry-level carbon option.

The hydro-formed frameset comes with an excellent geometry that makes it a joy to ride.

Shimano’s Ultegra R8020 groupset combines slick mechanical shifting with powerful and easily controlled hydraulic disc brakes.

The bike is finished with Cannondale’s own crankset and Fulcrum Racing 600 disc-brake wheels.

2020 Cannondale CAAD13 Disc Ultegra £2124.99

About Cannondale

Widely regarded as one of the bike industry's leading innovators with game-changing technologies, Cannondale and its handcrafted bicycles are a firm favourite of the bike media and customers alike. Technologies like HeadShok, Lefty, innovative suspension, optimised aluminium and carbon design have continually pushed the limits of what's possible on a bike. Many of the ideas that keep Cannondale products on the cutting edge come from the sponsored athletes on the company's professional racing teams. The feedback provided by the company's riders, combined with Cannondale's best-in-class production processes, fuel a near constant stream of both new innovations and improvements to existing products.

