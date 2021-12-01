With Christmas just around the corner, what a better time to get yourself or a friend a new bike. You'll also get a free helmet when you use the code HELMETFREE

Free Helmet with any Adult Bike using code HELMETFREE Free Helmet with code: HELMETFREE

With the code HELMETFREE, you can get either a Specialized Align II Mips Road Cycling Helmet or a Giro Fixture MTB Cycling Helmet for free when you buy an adult bike.

The Specialized Align II Mips Road Cycling Helmet offers certified protection, clean aesthetic and a comfortable fit.

The standout feature of the Align II is the inclusion of the revolutionary Multi-Directional Impact Protection System, a patented protection against "rotational forces" caused by angled impacts.

The 4th Dimension Cooling System ensures optimal ventilation when riding on those warmer days.

Reflective decals help with increased visibility in low-light conditions.

The Giro Fixture MTB Cycling Helmet is perfect for your next off road adventure.

With rear and side coverage and an in-mould polycarbonate shell (with EPS liner), you can be sure the Fixture is tough enough for rugged riding.

The Giro Fixture MTB Cycling Helmet is fast drying meaning you can stay comfortable in those harsher weather conditions. This is due to the 18 vents that also keep you super cool on warmer rides.