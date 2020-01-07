Extra 10% off Zipp and Mavic Wheels

USE CODE WHEELS10

Evans Cycles has a great sale on with some big wheelset discounts

The January sales keep on rolling in and this one includes some lovely hoops from Zipp and Mavic.

There are options for disc brakes, rim brakes, roadies and MTB’ers. And prices start at a very reasonable £75.

We’ve been having a look through the sale and have picked out our favourite wheel deals but if you’d like to see the full sale then click here.

Mavic’s Ksyrium Pro Exalith wheels are ideal for those that want the look of carbon with the braking performance of aluminium. The brake tracks are fabulous and provide loads of stopping power. They’re down to £654 at 37% off but the WHEELS10 code gets them down to £588.60

If you’re looking to upgrade to carbon hoops then Zipp’s 303 is a great choice for mixed terrain with the 45mm deep rims providing good aero performance while remaining lightweight. These wheels are already down to £1,440 but the WHEELS10 code gets them down to just £1,296.

There are loads more wheels to see. Click here for the full sale.

