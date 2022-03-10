Eovolt Takeover - Huge savings on this beautiful, folding, electric bike!

If you're looking for a super-stylish yet easy-to-use folding electric bike, this 2021 Eovolt City Four 16" Folding Electric Bike is a great option for you!

Available in a range of different colours, this 2021 Eovolt City Four 16" Folding Electric Bike won't fail to impress you.

Whether you are a family, commuter, camper, boat owner or simply for city dweller that is looking for an extremely practical electric bike for their getting effortlessly around town, this bike is perfect for you.

£550 off 2021 Eovolt City Four 16" Folding Electric Bike - Red (SALE) £1099.99 SAVE £550 NOW

The EOVOLT City Four bike is the upgraded version of our super popular City One folding, lightweight and ultra-compact electric bike.

The City Four is upgraded with four gears and hydraulic disc brakes making it the versatile super compact folding electric bike.

Thanks to the 6061 aluminium alloy frame, the Eovolt City Four comes in at just 14kgs, making it extremely easy to transport.

The innovative design of using the seat post as the battery is great for many reasons. Firstly, it simply helps maintain the clean stylish look. Secondly, having the battery exactly in the middle of the bike ensures the balance of the bike is perfect. Lastly, if you get home from a muddy ride and don't fancy taking your bike inside to charge, don't worry, just simply take the seat post out and you can charge mess-free.

The easy folding process allows you to fold your bike up in as little as 10 seconds.

The on board computer with its LCD screen allows you to have access to all your ride information.

An integrated USB port allows you to charge your phone or other electronic devices.

Furthermore, The EOVOLT UK City 16" Bikes come with rear pannier rack and battery anti theft QR Seatpost clamp as standard.