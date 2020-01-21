End of Season Lights Sale - Up to 77% off
It’s a good sign when winter kit and lights start appearing in End of Season sales!
While we’re well-aware of the benefits that using lights brings to our visibility, even on a bright sunny summer’s day, they’re still something that is seen as a winter item.
Up to 35% off Castelli Raddoppia 2 Jacket
So once we saw this collection of lights in this brilliant end of season sale, we did get slightly happier at thought of winter being nearly over.
The best 2019/2020 front lights for cycling
While the cold weather may nearly be behind us, the benefits of extra visibility will remain so now is a great chance to pick up a quality set of lights.
Huge 35% off Ridley Noah Fast Ultegra Di2 2019
The biggest discount in this sale is on these funky Knog Pop lights which would be perfect as a set of blinkers on a city commuter bike. Click here for the front light or click here for the rear light.
At just £40, Moon’s Vortex Pro is a great lightweight option for roadies. It kicks out 900lumens, enough to get you home on a dark evening, or just add visibility during the day.
17 of the best cycling rear lights
There are loads of lights to take a look at. Click here to see them all.
About ChainReactionCycles
The CRC journey began in 1984 as a small family business in Northern Ireland, serving and supporting local cyclists. It’s been an incredible ride so far, with the company growing to a collective of over 450 cyclists, swimmers, runners and passionate professionals supporting a global community of cycle and multisport athletes
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.