Elite Suito Smart Trainer down to £584.99

Elite’s Suito Smart Trainer has good specs, a great ride feel, a cassette included and a very sensible price.

As the evenings get even darker and the temperatures continue to fall, it’s fine to admit that the motivation to ride outside has gone. While we love wrapping up warm for a nice winter’s ride, the dark evenings aren’t that nice and we’ve been keeping our eyes out for a smart trainer bargain.

Indoor training is incredibly time effective and these days, the technology even makes it rather enjoyable. We really like doing structured interval sessions on Zwift. It’s dead easy to get started and following the session with the virtual on-road interval endpoints makes it mentally much easier to get the work done than simply sitting on the rollers.

For us, a direct drive trainer is key for a good set up. They’re generally very quiet which is rather important if you live in a small house or flat without access to a garage. Removing the rear wheel also means that you won’t be wearing away your tyre and you avoid the issue of power fade when the tyre warms up.

The Suito looks to be perfect for regular indoor riders. Yes, you’ll lose a bit of performance and road feel to a more expensive smart trainer, but the Suito still does a great job.

The trainer is ANT+ FE-C controlled, meaning that apps like Zwift, Rouvy, TrainerRoad and others can control the resistance. This gives a much more immersive ride feel and also makes interval sessions in ERG mode very easy to follow.

The max power of 1,900W is more than enough for most road riders and if you’re keen to keep power readings accurate to your on-bike power meter, you can utilise the Power Meter Link function to take the power data from your power meter instead of the in-built power data.

If you’re looking for a smart trainer on a budget, then this is a great choice.

