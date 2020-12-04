eBay Bikes - SuperBike special featuring Specialized, Cannondale, Giant and Bianchi

The winter months might seem like a strange time to pick up a bike bargain. But the madness of summer demand issues should be over and those that bought new bikes are often looking to sell their old bike.

Add to that the fact that we are just months away from the best weather for cycling and now is a great time to grab a deal.

We’ve been back on eBay, scouring the listings for the best second-hand bargains and this week, we’re focusing on the superbikes.

These days, you can’t even get an S-Works frame for under two grand and if you’ve got a fair amount of money to drop on a bike then the Venge is still one of the fastest race bikes on the market.

This one comes kitted out with a Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, deep Roval wheels and carbon Specialized finishing kit.

BUY NOW AT £7,499

If you’re looking to take things at a more relaxed pace, or you just want something a bit comfier then this Synapse is perfect.

The carbon frame is designed to soak up road buzz while still being stiff and light.

Shimano’s Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset is the perfect choice for riding in grotty weather and the Cannondale Hollowgram carbon wheels mean that this bike will be perfectly capable of fast riding.

BUY NOW AT £2,995

Giant recently announced the 2021 TCR models and there seem to be a few good deals on the older models.

The TCR is an amazing bike for general riding, racing and sportives. It combines a lightweight frameset with great handling making it climb and descend beautifully.

This SL model features an integrated seatpost design for extra weight saving. You’ll just need to double-check your saddle height measurement.

There’s even a power meter included with the bike!

BUY NOW AT £3,850

Ok, so at well-over six grand, this still isn’t a cheap bike, but for what it is, this is a very good price.

The Oltre XR4 is one of the nicest aero road bikes on the market and the pros on Jumbo Visma use it on the mountainous days of the Tour de France. In fact, this bike very nearly won the Tour this year. Poor old Roglic had to settle for ‘just’ winning the Vuelta.

You get the exceptional Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groupset, Zipp 404 NSW clincher wheels, a carbon Fizik Antares R1 saddle, and Vision’s Metron integrated one-piece bar/stem.

BUY NOW AT £5,525