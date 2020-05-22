eBay Bikes - Canyon, Ridley, Trek, S-Works

Looking to pick a new superbike? We’ve found some brilliant deals from trusted sellers. There’s even a tasty pro-bike from the World Tour.

Canyon’s Aero kicks off our list and it is one of the most popular aero road bikes out there.

This one has obviously been well cared for and comes with a very fancy list of parts.

The Enve 4.5 carbon wheels are a real highlight and there’s also a Sram Red eTap groupset with a Quarq power meter.

BUY NOW AT £3750

Yep, this is one of Caleb Ewan’s old bikes. It’s a pro-level spec with Campagnolo EPS and apart from the odd scratch, it looks to be in excellent condition.

Ewan is quite a compact rider, so you’ll also need to be on the small side to fit this bike. That said, if you’re looking for an exceptional race bike for a budding junior, this is a great option.

BUY NOW AT £2450

The Madone has become trek’s dedicated aero race bike. But before it became a bike for the flats, it was a great option for heading into the hills.

This being a slightly older model means that it is balanced for climbing and fast riding.

You get a full Ultegra 6800 11-speed groupset and Zipp 60 wheels.

BUY NOW AT £2750

This is a pretty much identical build to the one that Julian Allaphillippe rode whilst capturing the hearts of a nation in the 2019 Tour de France.

The Frenchman led the race right up until the end of the final week, only losing his grip on the Maillot Jaune on the toughest mountain stage.

This is a brilliant build with some of the best components available and would be a very nice race, sportive or general riding bike.

BUY NOW AT £6499