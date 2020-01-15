eBay Bikes - Canyon, Cannondale, S-Works

A new race season is just around the corner so if you’re still searching for your new aero steed for tackling a road race or two, then we’ve got some bargains to share with you.

This Aeroad would make the perfect race bike for the privateer.

The stealthy black paint job will fit with any club kit and the spec sheet is filled with race-ready gear.

BUY NOW AT £2150

This brilliant Venge is the same as the bike that Cavendish rode to so many stage wins in his HTC days.

It’s the bike that really made the ‘aero is everything’ Specialized slogan stick and it would make a brilliant race bike.

BUY NOW AT £2675

Races, even in the UK aren’t all won in bunch sprints. Some races head into the hills where weight is still king.

This Hi-Mod SuperSix tips the scales at just 6.25kg and there is easily room to get it lower.

BUY NOW AT £2000

Like the Aeroad above, this is a super-speedy race bike. But this one comes with a very rare paint job. It’s a spare bike from the Canyon Bloor DHB team and spent its life on the roof of a car.

It comes with some top-end kit including carbon Hunt wheels and a mix of Ultegra and Dura-Ace components.

BUY NOW AT £3499