eBay Bike Bargains - This week we have a range of Specialized Allez road bikes

This week for our eBay Bike Bargains, we are looking at some Specialized Allez road bikes.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

All too often corners are cut to meet price-points in the entry-level road bike market, but the Allez redefines what it means to be "entry level". Focusing on weight refinement and reliability like nothing else in its class, the Allez is the first to make these technologies accessible to everyone. Whether you're just getting into road cycling, commuting or looking for a new bike, the Allez is just as performance-packed as it is versatile.

First up in this weeks eBay Bike Bargains is this Specialized Allez ELITE Road Bike.

This bike has been serviced by a local bike mechanic and everything is working as it should.

BUY NOW FOR £600.00

Next up is this Specialized Allez going for just £765.

This bike has been serviced by a local Mechanic and features a Shimano Claris Groupset and 700c wheels.

BUY NOW FOR £765.00

This Specialized Allez Elite Road Bike is up for just £700.

With plenty of upgrades from the current owner, this bike may be a great option for you if you're looking for something slightly different.

BUY NOW FOR £700.00

This Specialized Allez is up for just £550.00.

Here we have an excellent example road bike that has just been serviced by a local bike mechanic.

BUY NOW FOR £550.00