eBay Bike Bargains - Trek, Cannondale and Specilaized

We’ve had a little look around on eBay for the best second-hand bike bargains and we’ve come up with two brilliant options from Cannondale, a tasty Trek and a budget Specialized.

This one is going on bids and with just two days left to run, it could be an absolute dream bike at a dream price.

The Emonda SLR is a lightweight climbing bike that excels in the hills, so if you’re looking for a lightweight bike that won’t be too heavy on your bank account, this is well worth a look.

The bike comes with an Ultegra R8000 groupset and Hunt 36mm carbon wheels, making this a great package for racing too.

BID NOW FROM £1,999

The first of our two Cannondales today is this excellent CAAD12 Disc.

The bike is tricked out with the brilliant Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 disc-brake groupset with buttery mechanical shifting.

Add to that the stunning paintwork and you’ve got a bike that not only looks great, but matches that with performace.

BUY NOW AT £1,950

Another cracking Cannondale, but this time we’ve got a CAAD12 Black Inc.

While you lose the power of the disc brakes for the lower weight of the rim brakes you step up to electronic shifting in the form of Shimano’s Ultegra Di2.

The owner has done a fair bit of upgrading to the bike with a ceramic C-Bear bottom bracket, Mavic wheels and Zipp finishing kit.

BUY NOW AT £1,970

We’ve spoilt you rotten with bikes that just nip under the two grand mark, but if you’re after a great road bike on a tighter budget then this Specialized could be just the one for you.

The Allez has long been a popular bike on UK roads and this Shimano Sora-equipped model is a great example of what you can get without spending a silly amount of money.

BUY NOW AT £660