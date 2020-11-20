eBay Bike Bargains - Second-hand Titanium Bikes Special

We love a good titanium bike. Not only does the natural finish of the material look stunning, but the smooth ride that titanium provides is also perfect for general riding on UK roads.

While they're not as common as carbon or aluminium road bikes, you can still bag a bargain titanium bike on eBay. Here's what we found, including Spa Cycles, Ribble, On One and Enigma.

Kicking off our titanium bike finds is this Spa Cycles Audax model.

The bike has been built up by a proper bike shop and if you’re in the area, you can go and see the bike.

This model comes with the excellent Shimano 105 R7000 groupset and mudguards are fitted too, making it ideal for riding right through the year.

BUY NOW AT £1,049

An excellent option for heading away from the road, Ribble’s CGR has reviewed very well on road.cc and off.road.cc in the past.

The one that we have here is going on bids and ends soon, but with a GRX groupset and Schwalbe tyres, it’d be a bargain if the bids stay low.

BID NOW

If you haven’t got the biggest budget then you can still land a lot of bike.

This On One Pickenflick comes with the excellent SRAM Force 1X groupset while the fully external cable routing will make mechanical work a breeze.

BUY NOW AT 1,350

Titanium is also a brilliant frame material for road bikes, the compliance being excellent on rougher road surfaces.

This Enigma comes with a Shimano Ultegra 6800 groupset and Fulcrum Racing 5 wheels for a speedy setup.

BID NOW