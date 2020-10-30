eBay Bike Bargains - Second hand deals on Specialized, Cervelo and Trek

We love browsing eBay for bargain second-hand bikes and there is plenty of choice at the moment with so many riders switching steeds for 2021. You can pick up a brilliant deal on a used bike, so here’s what we found today.

Who remembers when road bikes were all about being light and handling well on descents? It feels like decades have passed by since this was the case but the SL4 isn’t an old bike by any means.

If you’re not concerned by having disc brakes and aero tube shapes then you can pick up a superbike for a great price.

The SL4 won countless races and this one comes with a race-ready spec, with the brilliant frame complimented by an Ultegra 6800 groupset and Campagnolo wheels.

Another great example of the amount of bike that you can get for your money is this Cervelo R5.

The R5 is a climber’s dream and this one comes with a very lightweight parts list including a SRAM Red groupset, Zipp 202 tubular wheels and 3T finishing kit.

Unlike the two bikes above, the P5 is all about speeding along the flatlands as quickly as possible.

This TT bike is set up for tackling triathlons, so if you’re training for a big event next year, why not put yourself on a machine that will make your bike split far faster.

From three second-hand bikes to one that is brand new.

This Emonda SL7 is a cracking bike for smashing up the climbs and then pushing it even more on the way back down.

You get the magical combination of Ultegra Di2 and hydraulic brakes for flawless shifting and powerful braking

