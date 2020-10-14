eBay Bike Bargains - second-hand deals on Cannondale, Specialized and Giant

Getting hold of a brand new bike right now is like getting blood from a stone. Buying second-hand is great and, like when buying a second-hand car, you can save a huge chunk of cash over buying new.

Here's what we found today.

This is a very tidy package which, should the price stay low enough, would turn out to be an absolute bargain.

The CAAD12 is an excellent example of why you don’t necessarily need a carbon frame. The ride on these is lovely and they’re brilliant for the climbers.

This bike looks to be in great condition and the power meter and carbon clincher wheels make it a complete package.

BID NOW FROM £1,650

If you’re happy to go with a model that is a few years old then you can get what was once an exotic superbike at a relatively sensible price.

This S-Works Tarmac SL4 is equipped with a Shimano Ultegra 6800 11-speed groupset and Campagnolo Shamal Ultra wheels.

BUY NOW AT £1,950

While road race bikes are great, some riders want something that is a bit more relaxed and something that can tackle tougher terrain.

The Contend is perfect for general riding and heading off the tarmac. It has a relaxed position and mudguard eyelets too, making it an ideal commuter if your riding is simply taking to and from work.

BUY NOW AT £880