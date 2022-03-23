eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes from Specialized, Planet X and Cannondale
This week on our eBay Bike Bargains, we are checking out some road bikes from Specialized, Planet X and Cannondale.
Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.
Specialized Roubaix SL4 Carbon - £630
Highlights:
- Shimano Sora group set
- Specialized Roubaix SL4 Carbon frame
- TRC 420 Aero aluminium wheels set
- No damages, no crashes
Planet X pro Carbon 105 road bike - £600
Highlights:
- Planet X full carbon frame
- Shimano wh-rs10 wheelset
- Schwalbe lugano tyres
- Shimano 105 groupset including brakes
- Zzyxz carbon Aero bars
Cannondale Synapse Disc Road Bike - £600
Highlights:
- Cannondale Synapse Frame
- Fitted with Tiagra 4700 shifters, rear mech and front mech
- FSA Omega Chainset
- Alexrims 700c wheelset
Planet X NanoLight Full Carbon Road Bike - £850
Highlights:
- Sram Rival/Red 11 Speed Groupset
- Planet X PRO Carbon / PLANET X50 Wheels
- Easton Aero Drop Bars and Stem
