eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes from Kuato, Trek, Boardman and BMC.

This week for our eBay Bike Bargains, we are checking out some awesome road bikes from Kuato, Trek, Boardman and BMC.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

Kuota Kharma Evo Full Carbon Road Bike.png, by dealclincher

Kicking off this week's eBay bike bargain list is this Kuota Kharma Evo Full Carbon Road Bike.

Includes: 52cm carbon frame, Bontrager RXL carbon bars, Sram Apex rear and front derailleurs, Sram Powerglide 10 speed chainrings with Sram CK03 Evo crank, Like new brake pads, Kuota carbon seatpost, San Marco saddle, Shimano R500 wheelset, Bontrager tyres and Shimano pedals.

BUY NOW FOR £800

Trek Emonda S6 Carbon Road Bike.png, by dealclincher

Next up is this Trek Emonda S6 Carbon Road Bike.

Includes: OCLV Carbon frame , size; 54cm, Carbon forks, Full Shimano Ultegra 6800 22 speed groupset, Ultegra rear derailleur, Ultegra front derailleur, Ultegra shifters / brake levers, Ultegra chainset, 50/34T (Compact), Ultegra cassette, 11-28T, Bontrager TLR 700c wheelset with Continental Gatorskin tyres, Bontrager seatpost, saddle, handlebars, Giant Connect stem and Ultegra Carbon PD-R8000 SPD-SL clipless pedals (these were an upgrade at cost if £100).

BUY NOW FOR £895

BOARDMAN PRO CSLR CARBON ROAD BIKE FULL.PNG, by dealclincher

This BOARDMAN PRO CSLR CARBON ROAD BIKE normally retails at Halfords for £1799 so why not grab a deal this week.

Includes Carbon Fibre frame, Shimano Ultegra chainset, Shimano Ultegra rear derailleur, Shimano Ultegra brakeset, Shimano Ultegra cassette, Shimano Ultegra shifters, Shimano Ultegra front derailleur and some Shimano Ultegra wheels.

BUY NOW AT £795

s-l1600 (16).png, by dealclincher

BMC TeamMachine SLR02, Shimano 105, Size 56cm (suit 5ft 8" to 6ft rider) Carbon Road bike, immaculate condition as only two-years since bought new from Evans Cycles (£1800). The upgrades include Hunt Wheels.

Although immaculate through garage storage, there are a few very minor cosmetic marks you would expect to see on a used bike. The gears shift smoothly & the brakes are very responsive. This 2018 model has spent most of its life on a static trainer (see last pic).

BUY NOW FOR £1250