eBay Bike Bargains - Road bikes from Cannondale, Trek, Specialized & Alchemy

We’ve been back on eBay hunting out some end of season bike bargains on second-hand bikes. Here’s what we found, including two snazzy Cannondales, a Trek cobblestone crusher, a Tarmac SL6 and a titanium beauty from Alchemy.

Trek’s Domane was created for a particularly difficult set of road races in northern Europe that take place in the spring. The ‘Cobbled Classics’ as they are known are fast and furious one-day races that tackle hellishly steep climbs and battered cobblestone roads.

Bikes are created just for these races and the bonus for us mere mortals is that these bikes end up being perfect for riding in the local lanes where the road surfaces aren’t ideal.

This Domane gets a full SRAM Red eTap groupset and a set of Bontrager Aeolus 3 carbon wheels.

It isn’t often that we come across a bike that could also be considered as a work of art, but this Topstone features a custom paint job from Colourburn Studio that is based on the Stranger Things TV show.

We think you’ll agree that the bike is stunning and the build really complements the time that has gone into the paint job.

A SRAM Force eTap AXS 1x12 groupset combines a 40T chainring with a huge 11-52T cassette. Newmen wheels, a custom-painted S-Works seatpost and and Easton EC70 AX flared bar finish what is an exceptional build.

Another dream bike in many people’s eyes is this Alchemy titanium road bike.

Alchemy are big fans of titanium and they really do a great job of showing off the naturally beautiful nature of the titanium tubes. A brushed finish with polished decals is a simple yet incredibly elegant look.

The bike is finished with an Ultegra Di2 groupset, custom carbon wheels on Chris King hubs and an ENVE carbon fork complete this stunning road bike.

Bringing things down to a more respectable price point is this lovely SL6.

The old version of the Tarmac is still an incredibly good road racer and this one is also the last model to have featured rim brakes, so if you’re a fan of this simpler braking system then this could be one for you.

You’re getting the brilliant Ultegra R8050 Di2 groupset which we’re big fans of.

The seller has made a great upgrade for those of you that like tackling steeper gradients. The addition of the long cage rear mech allows you to fit up to a 34T cassette.

One of the bikes that defined 2019 was Cannondale’s first attempt at a full-on aero road race bike that focused on nothing expect speed.

The tube shapes are all super deep and Cannondale even developed brand new wheels just for this bike. The front end can be fully integrated and the platform is disc-brake only.

The model that we have here comes with a Dura-Ace groupset and Cannondale’s Spiderrings on a Si crank.

