eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 - 17:04
This week on eBay Bike Bargains we are checking out some awesome road bikes which you can get second-hand for a great price!
Giant Propel Advanced 2 - £950
First up on this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Giant Propel Advanced 2!
Key features:
- Giant propel advanced frame
- Shimano 105 groupset
- Giant PR2 aero road wheels (Tubeless ready)
- Selle Italia SLR manganese rails saddle
Planet X London Road 2020 Gravel / Road Bike - £480
Next up is this Planet X London Road 2020 Gravel / Road Bike!
Key features:
- SRAM PC1110 11 Speed Chain 116 Links
- SRAM PG1130 Cassette 11-42T
- Selcof Zeta V2 6061 Alloy Seatpost 31.6mm 350mm
- Fulcrum Racing 900 Disc 700c Centrelock Wheelset
Giant TCR Advanced Pro 2019 - £1350.00
Last up is this Giant TCR Advanced Pro 2019!
Key features:
- Weight: 8.08kg
- Shimano Ultegra R8000/8020 Groupset
- Wheelset Giant SLR1 carbon tubeless 1580g
- Saddle: Giant Contact SL
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.