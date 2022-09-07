eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 - 17:04
This week on eBay Bike Bargains we are checking out some awesome road bikes which you can get second-hand for a great price!

Giant Propel Advanced 2 - £950

First up on this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Giant Propel Advanced 2!

Key features:

  • Giant propel advanced frame
  • Shimano 105 groupset
  • Giant PR2 aero road wheels (Tubeless ready)
  • Selle Italia SLR manganese rails saddle
Planet X London Road 2020 Gravel / Road Bike - £480

Next up is this Planet X London Road 2020 Gravel / Road Bike!

Key features: 

  • SRAM PC1110 11 Speed Chain 116 Links
  • SRAM PG1130 Cassette 11-42T
  • Selcof Zeta V2 6061 Alloy Seatpost 31.6mm 350mm
  • Fulcrum Racing 900 Disc 700c Centrelock Wheelset
Giant TCR Advanced Pro 2019 - £1350.00

Last up is this Giant TCR Advanced Pro 2019!

Key features:

  • Weight: 8.08kg
  • Shimano Ultegra R8000/8020 Groupset
  • Wheelset Giant SLR1 carbon tubeless 1580g
  • Saddle: Giant Contact SL
