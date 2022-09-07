eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes

This week on eBay Bike Bargains we are checking out some awesome road bikes which you can get second-hand for a great price!

First up on this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Giant Propel Advanced 2!

Key features:

Giant propel advanced frame

Shimano 105 groupset

Giant PR2 aero road wheels (Tubeless ready)

Selle Italia SLR manganese rails saddle

Next up is this Planet X London Road 2020 Gravel / Road Bike!

Key features:

SRAM PC1110 11 Speed Chain 116 Links

SRAM PG1130 Cassette 11-42T

Selcof Zeta V2 6061 Alloy Seatpost 31.6mm 350mm

Fulcrum Racing 900 Disc 700c Centrelock Wheelset

Last up is this Giant TCR Advanced Pro 2019!

Key features: