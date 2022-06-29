eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes

This week on eBay Bike Bargains we have some awesome road bikes from Giant, Canyon and Ribble!

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

Key features:

Shimano 105 groupset

Carbon Frame

Giant PR-2 Disc wheelset

KMC X11EL-1 chain

Key features:

Shimano 105 Groupset

Cleats included

Recently serviced

Carbon Fibre frame

Key features:

Shimano 105 groupset

Carbon fibre frame

Comes fully serviced

Key features: