eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes
This week on eBay Bike Bargains we have some awesome road bikes from Giant, Canyon and Ribble!
Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.
Giant TCR Advanced 2 Road Bike - £1300
Key features:
- Shimano 105 groupset
- Carbon Frame
- Giant PR-2 Disc wheelset
- KMC X11EL-1 chain
Ribble R872 Carbon Road Bike - £620
Key features:
- Shimano 105 Groupset
- Cleats included
- Recently serviced
- Carbon Fibre frame
Giant Trinity Advanced S Charcoal - £1500
Key features:
- Shimano 105 groupset
- Carbon fibre frame
- Comes fully serviced
Canyon Ultimate CF SL - £1600
Key features:
- Full carbon
- Shimano Ultegra groupset
