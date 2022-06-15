eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes

In this week's eBay Bike Bargains, we have an awesome selection of second-hand road bikes which you could get your hands on!

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

First up we have this full carbon Ribble Endurance SL!

Key features:

Shimano Ultegra and 105 groupset mix

The group set has been recently upgraded

£2,500 brand new

Next up is this Giant Defy Advanced 2 for just £1200!

Key features:

Shimano 105 crank

4iii power meter included

Next up is this Ribble 872 carbon road bike which is currently bidding at £400 (at the time written)

Key features:

Campagnolo Record 11 Speed groupset

Deda seat post and bars

Fizik carbon saddle

Campagnolo Shamal aluminium wheels

Last up is this super aero Merida Reacto 5000! If you're looking for speed, definitely check it out!

Key features: