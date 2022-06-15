eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes
In this week's eBay Bike Bargains, we have an awesome selection of second-hand road bikes which you could get your hands on!
Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.
Ribble Endurance SL - £1150
First up we have this full carbon Ribble Endurance SL!
Key features:
- Shimano Ultegra and 105 groupset mix
- The group set has been recently upgraded
- £2,500 brand new
Giant defy advanced 2 - £1200
Next up is this Giant Defy Advanced 2 for just £1200!
Key features:
- Shimano 105 crank
- 4iii power meter included
Ribble 872 Carbon Road Bike - £800
Next up is this Ribble 872 carbon road bike which is currently bidding at £400 (at the time written)
Key features:
- Campagnolo Record 11 Speed groupset
- Deda seat post and bars
- Fizik carbon saddle
- Campagnolo Shamal aluminium wheels
Merida Reacto 5000 Aero road bike - £800
Last up is this super aero Merida Reacto 5000! If you're looking for speed, definitely check it out!
Key features:
- Shimano Ultegra R8000
- FSA Gossamer Pro Chain Wheel
- CS-R7000 Freewheel
- 8.56kg
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.