eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes
In this week's eBay Bike Bargains we are taking a look at some road bikes from Specialized, Giant and Whyte!
2019 Giant Contend SL 2 Road Bike - £700
First up in this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Giant Contend SL 2 which is in Excellent Condition and comes with hydraulic disc breaks.
Key features:
- Shimano Tiagra Groupset
- Giant Conduct Hydraulic disc breaks
- Giant Gavia AC 2 tubeless tyers
- In excellent condition
Giant Propel Advanced PRO - £1100
Next up is this Giant Propel Advanced Pro!
Key features:
- Full Ultegra R8000 groupset
- Full carbon wheels
- 8kg
- Carbon frame and fork
Whyte road bike RD7 Cornwall Carbon - £350
Next up is this Whyte RD7 Cornwall road bike for just £350!
Key features:
- Full carbon frame
- SRAM hydraulic disc brakes
- SRAM leavers
- FSA Gossamer chainset 50-34
- Whyte 700c wheels
- Maxxis tyres
Specialized Allez Elite Road Bike 2021 - £795
Last is this 2021 Specialized Allez Elite Road Bike in great condition!
Key features:
- Full Shimano 105 groupset
- New gator skin all-weather tyres
- Boardman clip-in pedals and original flat pedals
- Carbon forks
- RRP c£1300
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.