eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes

In this week's eBay Bike Bargains we are taking a look at some road bikes from Specialized, Giant and Whyte!

First up in this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Giant Contend SL 2 which is in Excellent Condition and comes with hydraulic disc breaks.

Key features:

Shimano Tiagra Groupset

Giant Conduct Hydraulic disc breaks

Giant Gavia AC 2 tubeless tyers

In excellent condition

Next up is this Giant Propel Advanced Pro!

Key features:

Full Ultegra R8000 groupset

Full carbon wheels

8kg

Carbon frame and fork

Next up is this Whyte RD7 Cornwall road bike for just £350!

Key features:

Full carbon frame

SRAM hydraulic disc brakes

SRAM leavers

FSA Gossamer chainset 50-34

Whyte 700c wheels

Maxxis tyres

Last is this 2021 Specialized Allez Elite Road Bike in great condition!

Key features: