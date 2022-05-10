eBay Bike Bargains - Road Bikes

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 - 15:14
dealclincher

In this week's eBay Bike Bargains we are taking a look at some road bikes from Specialized, Giant and Whyte!

2019 Giant Contend SL 2 Road Bike - £700

First up in this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Giant Contend SL 2 which is in Excellent Condition and comes with hydraulic disc breaks.

Key features:

  • Shimano Tiagra Groupset
  • Giant Conduct Hydraulic disc breaks
  • Giant Gavia AC 2 tubeless tyers
  • In excellent condition
s-l500.jpeg

Giant Propel Advanced PRO - £1100

Next up is this Giant Propel Advanced Pro!

Key features:

  • Full Ultegra R8000 groupset
  • Full carbon wheels
  • 8kg
  • Carbon frame and fork
giant bie.jpeg

Whyte road bike RD7 Cornwall Carbon - £350

Next up is this Whyte RD7 Cornwall road bike for just £350!

Key features: 

  • Full carbon frame
  • SRAM hydraulic disc brakes
  • SRAM leavers
  • FSA Gossamer chainset 50-34
  • Whyte 700c wheels
  • Maxxis tyres
whyte.jpeg

Specialized Allez Elite Road Bike 2021 - £795

Last is this 2021 Specialized Allez Elite Road Bike in great condition!

Key features:

  • Full Shimano 105 groupset
  • New gator skin all-weather tyres
  • Boardman clip-in pedals and original flat pedals
  • Carbon forks
  • RRP c£1300
Spe.jpeg

 

