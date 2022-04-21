eBay Bike Bargains: MTB Bikes For Under a Grand
Adrenaline junky? Well, these bikes are perfect for you to fly down trails with confidence!
Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.
Scott Spark 30 Carbon Full Suspension MTB (Medium) - £725
First up in this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this super sleek carbon Scott Spark 30 which is ready to hit the trails!
Key Features:
- Scott Spark 30 Carbon Frame
- Shimano 9sp HG cassette 11-32
- Mavic Freeride flat spoke 26" Wheels
- Schwalbe 2.35/2.25 Nobby Nic Tires
- Easton carbon low riser 710mm Bars
Audi by turbo CARBON hardtail mountain bike - £795
Next up is this Audi by Turbo Carbon Hardtail mountain bike with a Large 19-inch frame. Perfect for someone between 5'9" and 6'.
Key Features:
- Mavic 719 rims on Shimano Deore XT hubs
- Impac Ridgepac by Schwalbe tyres
- Shimano Deore XT shifters
- Brand new Bontrager Saddle
- Shimano Deore XT Hydraulic Disc brakes
Norco Fluid 1 650b full suspension mountain bike - £850
Next up is this Norco Fluid 1 650b full suspension mountain bike.
Key Features:
- 27.5 inch WTB rims on Joytech boost hubs
- Tyres- 27.5 X 2.35 Fincci tyres. Rear 27.5x2.2WTB*
- Rockshox Recon RL Silver Solo 120mm 15x110mm boost
- Shimano SLX 11 speed shifter
- Clarks Hydraulic Disc brakes - mineral oil
Canyon Full Suspension mountain bike - £650
Last is this Canyon full suspension mountain bike.
Key Features:
- Shimano XTR Hydraulic brakes
- Shimano 1 x 11 speed (Spram cassette)
- Maxxis DHF Tyres
- Boobar handle bars
- Rockshox sektor fork (150mm)
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.