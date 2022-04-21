eBay Bike Bargains: MTB Bikes For Under a Grand

Adrenaline junky? Well, these bikes are perfect for you to fly down trails with confidence!

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

First up in this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this super sleek carbon Scott Spark 30 which is ready to hit the trails!

Key Features:

Scott Spark 30 Carbon Frame

Shimano 9sp HG cassette 11-32

Mavic Freeride flat spoke 26" Wheels

Schwalbe 2.35/2.25 Nobby Nic Tires

Easton carbon low riser 710mm Bars

Next up is this Audi by Turbo Carbon Hardtail mountain bike with a Large 19-inch frame. Perfect for someone between 5'9" and 6'.

Key Features:

Mavic 719 rims on Shimano Deore XT hubs

Impac Ridgepac by Schwalbe tyres

Shimano Deore XT shifters

Brand new Bontrager Saddle

Shimano Deore XT Hydraulic Disc brakes

Next up is this Norco Fluid 1 650b full suspension mountain bike.

Key Features:

27.5 inch WTB rims on Joytech boost hubs

Tyres- 27.5 X 2.35 Fincci tyres. Rear 27.5x2.2WTB*

Rockshox Recon RL Silver Solo 120mm 15x110mm boost

Shimano SLX 11 speed shifter

Clarks Hydraulic Disc brakes - mineral oil

Last is this Canyon full suspension mountain bike.

Key Features: