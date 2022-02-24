eBay Bike Bargains - Gravel Bikes from Specialized and Cannondale

This week in our eBay Bike Bargains we are looking at some awesome second hand gravel bikes from Specialized and Cannondale.

The real advantage of the gravel bike is that you can switch the tire and fit much larger wheels and tires, giving you improved grip and comfort on the bumpiest of tracks. In other words, you can turn it into a fat bike!

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

First up this week in our eBay Bike Bargains is this Cannondale Topstone 105 2020.

As per factory spec, except: Upgraded to fancier Shimano rotors, USE (exposure) carbon post and fabric branded carbon rail saddle, panaracer gravelking SK 700x38mm tyres (tubeless) and New black bar tape fitted (tempo microtex bondcrush black) (quadlock and pedals not included)

BUY NOW FOR £1575.00

Next up is this Specialized Diverge (52cm)!

This bike features: GRX / Tiagra 2 x 10 speed groupset, Brand new Gravel King tyres, Future shock front suspension and Full carbon frame and forks.

BUY NOW FOR £1500.00

Lastly is this Speciallized Diverge 2020!

Due to only being out once, this bike is in immaculate condition. Comes with brand new 43 gravel Tyres and also with the original 30s also.

BUY NOW FOR £1275.00