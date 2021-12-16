eBay Bike Bargains - Gravel Bikes from Ribble, Terra, Cannondale and Giant

Sometimes when looking for deals to share, eBay brings some amazing gear to the table. This week we are looking at some awesome, second-hand gravel bikes from eBay.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

This Ribble CGR AL Gravel Bike is in immaculate condition and has ridden less than 200miles.

This bike is also perfect for all kinds of road and cyclocross adventures.

Terra C is characterised by its light responsive ride quality, built with the specifications necessary to provide capable control across varied terrain. An adaptive bike crafted to ensure that your next adventure, new route, or old commute is a total blast.

The frame geometry is poised to descend and corner with ease inspiring confident off-road handling. Take it back to the tarmac and the excellent power transfer provided by the carbon layup is immediately apparent. Innegra fibres are woven into the carbon at strategic locations to protect the frame from impact damage; this ensures the ‘light and fast’ design ethos is met with the durability riders expect.

Get off the beaten track and explore more on the Cannodale Topstone Carbon 4 gravel bike, designed to make the most of mixed surface riding. Enjoy the lightweight construction of the BallisTec carbon fibre frame and fork as you cruise over tarmac or power up loose surface climbs, while the Kingpin rear suspension system dramatically improves comfort and compliance.

With a Shimano GRX groupset, you get a gravel-specific set of components, which make a noticeable difference when riding the rough stuff. The rear derailleur features a clutch mechanism, which can be switched on to reduce chain slap when riding off-road. Hydraulic disc brakes are perfect for mixed surfaces and puddly conditions, providing all the stopping power you need.

Whether you ride dirt roads, trails, gravel or a mix of everything, you want a bike that floats right through it, keeps you in control, and is comfortable for long days in the saddle. The Revolt delivers on all accounts. It features a lightweight ALUXX aluminium frame and composite fork, each engineered to balance stiffness and compliance. It comes with integrated components including the D-Fuse seatpost and Contact XR D-Fuse handlebar to further absorb road shocks and vibrations. The frame is integrated for disc brakes and it has clearance for larger tyres up to 45mm.

