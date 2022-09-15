eBay Bike Bargains - Gravel Bikes
This week on eBay Bike Bargains we are taking a look at some second-hand gravel bikes which you could get your hands on for a good price!
Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.
Ribble 2022 Hybrid AL Trail Gravel CX Bike LARGE Top Spec (RRP £1100) IMMACULATE - £650
First up we have this Ribble 2022 Hybrid AL Trail Gravel CX which is not only in immaculate condition but it is also half the RRP price!
Key features:
- 1 x 11 SRAM NX Drivetrain
- SRAM Level T Hydraulic Brakes
- SRAM S Series Crankset
- Aria Zoom Lockout Forks
- Mavic Crossmax Wheelset
Giant Revolt 1 (2021) Gravel Bike M/L Men's GRX Hydraulic Disc Brake - £1295
Next up is this Giant Revolt 1!
Key features:
- Aluminium + Front Carbon Fork
- GRX Groupset
- Hydraulic Disc Brakes
3T Exploro Pro Carbon Gravel Bike 2022 - £2600
Next up is this 3T Exploro which is definitely worth a look if you have a little more money to spend!
Key features:
- Quality SRAM Rival 1x 11-speed hydraulic groupset
- Fulcrum Rapid Red 900, 700c wheelset
- FSA Omega BB386EVO 42T chainring
- Pirelli Cintaurato Gravel tyres
- Sram Rival 1x shifters
