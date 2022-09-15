eBay Bike Bargains - Gravel Bikes

This week on eBay Bike Bargains we are taking a look at some second-hand gravel bikes which you could get your hands on for a good price!

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

First up we have this Ribble 2022 Hybrid AL Trail Gravel CX which is not only in immaculate condition but it is also half the RRP price!

Key features:

1 x 11 SRAM NX Drivetrain

SRAM Level T Hydraulic Brakes

SRAM S Series Crankset

Aria Zoom Lockout Forks

Mavic Crossmax Wheelset

Next up is this Giant Revolt 1!

Key features:

Aluminium + Front Carbon Fork

GRX Groupset

Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Next up is this 3T Exploro which is definitely worth a look if you have a little more money to spend!

Key features: