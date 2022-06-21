eBay Bike Bargains - Gravel Bikes

In this week's eBay Bike Bargains we are checking out some excellent second-hand gravel bikes you could get your hands on from Boardman, Planet and NS Bikes!

First up we have this Boardman ADV 8.9 adventure bike!

Key features:

Adventure-specific Shimano GRX gearing

Powerful Shimano GRX hydraulic brakes

Grippy yet fast, tubeless-ready tyres

Next up we have this NS Bikes Rag +2 Gravel bike!

Key features:

SRAM Apex Groupset

SRAM 10-42 Cassette

WTB RIDDLER tyres 45mm

New upgraded NS saddle and FABRIC KNURL bar tape

Perfect for your multi-terrain rides or simply travelling to work, next up we have this Planet X Full Monty Gravel / Commuter Bike!

Key features:

Comes with a spare wheel set and tyres

SRAM Rival hydraulic brakes

Mavic 819s wheels

SRAM 10-42 cassettes.

Key features: