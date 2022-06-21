eBay Bike Bargains - Gravel Bikes
In this week's eBay Bike Bargains we are checking out some excellent second-hand gravel bikes you could get your hands on from Boardman, Planet and NS Bikes!
Boardman ADV 8.9 - £875
First up we have this Boardman ADV 8.9 adventure bike!
Key features:
- Adventure-specific Shimano GRX gearing
- Powerful Shimano GRX hydraulic brakes
- Grippy yet fast, tubeless-ready tyres
Gravel Bike Small 50cm. NS RAG +2 - £895
Next up we have this NS Bikes Rag +2 Gravel bike!
Key features:
- SRAM Apex Groupset
- SRAM 10-42 Cassette
- WTB RIDDLER tyres 45mm
- New upgraded NS saddle and FABRIC KNURL bar tape
Planet X Full Monty Gravel / Commuter Bike - £750
Perfect for your multi-terrain rides or simply travelling to work, next up we have this Planet X Full Monty Gravel / Commuter Bike!
Key features:
- Comes with a spare wheel set and tyres
- SRAM Rival hydraulic brakes
- Mavic 819s wheels
- SRAM 10-42 cassettes.
Planet X Tempest Titanium Gravel Bike - £1400
Key features:
- Hunt 4 Season Gravel Disc Wheels
- RAM XG-1150 11 Speed Cassette
- Muc-Off tubeless setup with Panaracer Gravelling EXT+ TLC 38c
- PRO Discover Gravel 12 Degree Sweep Handlebar (40cm)
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.