eBay Bike Bargains - Gravel Bikes

In this week's eBay Bike Bargains we are looking at some awesome gravel bikes from Whyte, Specialized, Giant and Genesis.

Gravel bikes are perfect if you love going on adventures that cover a range of terrains. Furthermore, gravel bikes are super versatile. The drop bars and sporty geometry allow you to remain aerodynamic whilst the tyers and more sturdy frames allow you to fly around some of those off-road tracks.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

Kicking off this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Whyte Wessex!

Key features:

Full carbon frame and fork Whyte Wessex in a 56cm 2020/ 2021 frame

Whyte branded centre lock rotors on Arc 21 wheels

Schwalbe G bite all road 38mm tyres

Shimano GRX 400 levers and hydro disks

GRX rear mech 11-42 sunrace cassette

A second set of wheels with Vitoria 32mm tyres

Next up is this super sleek Giant Revolt!

Key features:

2020 model Giant Revolt gravel bike in very good condition

The drivetrain is a 1 x 9 speed (modified 2021) - 40t single chainset with 11-40 rear cassette.

Panaracer Gravel King tyres 700x43

Giant connect bespoke Garmin mount

Giant fender set and Vittoria Zafiro Pro 700x30 road tyres if the asking price is met!

Next up is this Specialized Diverge which is perfect if you're looking for a bike with nice upright geometry and that can be used for both road and gravel riding.

Key features:

Shimano Claris r200 crankset

Shimano Claris 8 speed derailleur

Axis Elite disc wheels

Specialized pathfinder road sport tyres

Shimano SPD/Flat M324 combination pedals included

Last up is this Genesis CDA 20 gravel road bike!