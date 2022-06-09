eBay Bike Bargains - Gravel Bikes
In this week's eBay Bike Bargains we are looking at some awesome gravel bikes from Whyte, Specialized, Giant and Genesis.
Gravel bikes are perfect if you love going on adventures that cover a range of terrains. Furthermore, gravel bikes are super versatile. The drop bars and sporty geometry allow you to remain aerodynamic whilst the tyers and more sturdy frames allow you to fly around some of those off-road tracks.
Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.
Whyte Wessex road/gravel bike carbon 56cm Large. GRX Custom build 1x - £1500
Kicking off this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this Whyte Wessex!
Key features:
- Full carbon frame and fork Whyte Wessex in a 56cm 2020/ 2021 frame
- Whyte branded centre lock rotors on Arc 21 wheels
- Schwalbe G bite all road 38mm tyres
- Shimano GRX 400 levers and hydro disks
- GRX rear mech 11-42 sunrace cassette
- A second set of wheels with Vitoria 32mm tyres
Giant Revolt gravel bike - £750
Next up is this super sleek Giant Revolt!
Key features:
- 2020 model Giant Revolt gravel bike in very good condition
- The drivetrain is a 1 x 9 speed (modified 2021) - 40t single chainset with 11-40 rear cassette.
- Panaracer Gravel King tyres 700x43
- Giant connect bespoke Garmin mount
- Giant fender set and Vittoria Zafiro Pro 700x30 road tyres if the asking price is met!
Specialized Diverge e5 gravel bike size 56 sage green 2021 - £850
Next up is this Specialized Diverge which is perfect if you're looking for a bike with nice upright geometry and that can be used for both road and gravel riding.
Key features:
- Shimano Claris r200 crankset
- Shimano Claris 8 speed derailleur
- Axis Elite disc wheels
- Specialized pathfinder road sport tyres
- Shimano SPD/Flat M324 combination pedals included
Genesis CDA 20 Gravel Road Bike 2020 - £500
Last up is this Genesis CDA 20 gravel road bike!
