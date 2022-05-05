eBay Bike Bargains - Gravel Bikes

This week on eBay Bike Bargains, we are looking at a range of gravel bikes from Cube, Trek, Orbea and Sensa!

Gravel bikes are perfect if you love going on adventures that cover a range of terrains. Furthermore, gravel bikes are super versatile. The drop bars and sporty geometry allow you to remain aerodynamic whilst the tyers and more sturdy frames allow you to fly around some of those off-road tracks.

First up we have this super cool Orbea Terra H30 GRX gravel bike.

Key features:

11 speed Shimano groupset

Hydraulic breaks

Vittoria Terrano Dry gravel tyers

Only used for approximately 150 miles

Carbon fork

Next up is this Trek Checkpoint SL7 eTap 2022 which is perfect if you love a bit of tech when riding!

Key features:

SRAM wireless electronic drivetrain

Carbon wheels

OCLV Carbon gravel frame

SRAM XG-1270, 10-36, 12-speed cassette

Next is this Sensa Romagna Gravel Bike which is in brilliant condition!

Key features:

Supra RA Comp Wheels

Shimano GRX Drivetrain

Lite aluminium 6061 Hydroformed frame

Schwalbe G-One Bite 700x40mm tyers

Supra Gravel Flared bars

Last up is the Cube Cross Race SL gravel cx cyclocross bike.

Key features: