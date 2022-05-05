eBay Bike Bargains - Gravel Bikes
This week on eBay Bike Bargains, we are looking at a range of gravel bikes from Cube, Trek, Orbea and Sensa!
Gravel bikes are perfect if you love going on adventures that cover a range of terrains. Furthermore, gravel bikes are super versatile. The drop bars and sporty geometry allow you to remain aerodynamic whilst the tyers and more sturdy frames allow you to fly around some of those off-road tracks.
Orbea Terra H30 GRX - £1580
First up we have this super cool Orbea Terra H30 GRX gravel bike.
Key features:
- 11 speed Shimano groupset
- Hydraulic breaks
- Vittoria Terrano Dry gravel tyers
- Only used for approximately 150 miles
- Carbon fork
Trek Checkpoint SL7 eTap 2022 - £4950
Next up is this Trek Checkpoint SL7 eTap 2022 which is perfect if you love a bit of tech when riding!
Key features:
- SRAM wireless electronic drivetrain
- Carbon wheels
- OCLV Carbon gravel frame
- SRAM XG-1270, 10-36, 12-speed cassette
Sensa Romagna Gravel Bike - £1250
Next is this Sensa Romagna Gravel Bike which is in brilliant condition!
Key features:
- Supra RA Comp Wheels
- Shimano GRX Drivetrain
- Lite aluminium 6061 Hydroformed frame
- Schwalbe G-One Bite 700x40mm tyers
- Supra Gravel Flared bars
Cube Cross Race SL gravel cx cyclocross bike - £630
Last up is the Cube Cross Race SL gravel cx cyclocross bike.
Key features:
- ALS Aluminium Superlite frame
-
Shimano 105 shifters
-
TRP Spyre-C mechanical disc brakes
-
Shimano GRX single crankset
-
Maddux 2.0 Disc wheels with 700x35 tyres
