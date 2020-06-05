eBay Bike Bargains from Giant, Trek, Cannondale
There are some fabulous bike bargains to be found on eBay and we’ve been taking a look at some of the best. Here’s what we found from some trusted sellers.
Giant TCR Advanced SL 2018 - £2,500
Giant has just announced the 2021 TCR models and there seem to be a few good deals on the older models.
The TCR is an amazing bike for general riding, racing and sportives.
This SL model features an integrated seatpost design for extra weight saving.
There’s even a power meter included with the bike!
Trek Madone 6 Series - Bid Now
The Madone has become trek’s dedicated aero race bike. But before it became a bike for the flats, it was a great option for heading into the hills.
This being a slightly older model means that it is balanced for climbing and fast riding.
You get a full Dura-Ace 7900 mechanical groupset, Bontrager carbon wheels and a really nice Bontrager carbon finishing kit.
Cannondale Supersix Evo - £1990
One of the best handling bikes of all time, these non-aero Supersix models are loved by bike testers.
This is a very well-considered build with an Ultegra R8000 groupset combined with Cannondale's Si SpiderRing chainset.
The bike features externally routed gear cables which, in a world of integrated front ends, makes life so much easier.
