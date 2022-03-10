eBay Bike Bargains - Carbon Road Bikes from Ribble, Cannondale, Specialized and Sensa

This week on our eBay Bike Bargains, we are checking out some carbon road bikes from Ribble, Cannondale, Specialized and Sensa!

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

Kicking this week's eBay Bike Bargains off is this Ribble R872 disc road bike.

Featuring a full Shimano Ultegra groupset and brakes with a 11x30 cassette.

The seller states that this bike has been indoors on a turbo trainer for the last 10 months with only a handful of Zwift rides. Prior to that, uses mainly in spring/summer time.

Also included is a set of Mavic Askium wheels with Panaracer gravel tyres.

BUY NOW FOR £1600

Next up is this Cannondale CAAD 10 Racing Edition Road Bike with upgraded Carbon Wheels.

This is a lovely example of this sought after fast and light Cannondale model.

A new bottom bracket has been fitted and brand new Prologo bar tape.

BUY NOW FOR £899

This Specialized Roubaix is great if you're looking for a super light roadbike.

This bike in particular is a 54cm frame size making it perfect for someone between 168cm - 175cm.

BUY NOW FOR £1850

Last on this week's eBay Bike Bargains is something special. This Sensa carbon road bike Di2 has never been outside on the road.

Featuring: Sensa Giulia Evo Disc Ultegra Di2, 53 cm, Racing Red, Full Shimano Ultegra Di2 Groupset, Carbon Aero bars and seatpost, Hidden seatpost Bracket, Bottle Cages included, Carbon Garmin Mount, Garmin 130 Plus BRAND NEW included, BRAND NEW Zipp 303s carbon disc wheelset, BRAND NEW Continental GP5000 tyres.

BID NOW AT £2300