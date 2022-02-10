eBay Bike Bargains - Carbon Road Bikes from Pinarello, Giant and Boardman.
This week in our eBay Bike Bargains we are focusing on carbon Road Bikes from Pinarello, Giant and Boardman.
Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think2 Carbon Road Bike - £1995.00
This bike features a full carbon frame, seat post and fork. An 11 speed Campagnolo Titanium Super Record drivetrain and brakes (carbon cranks, derailleur cage and brake levers), Fulcrum Racing Speed XLR tub wheels with Conti Competition tyres, Deda bar and stem.
Boardman Team Carbon Road Bike * 20 Speed Tiagra * 57.5 cm - £495.00
Includes: Carbon frame size; Large, Carbon forks, 20 speed Shimano Tiagra, Tiagra rear derailleur, Tiagra front derailleur, Tiagra shifters / brake levers, FSA Gossamer chainset; 50/34T, Mavic CXP Elite 700c quick release wheelset, Vittoria Zaffiro Pro tyres ,Tektro brake calipers, Carbon seatpost, Boardman saddle, stem, handlebars and Shimano SPD double sided clipless pedals.
Giant Avail Liv Carbon Road Bike (small) Excellent Condition - £800.00
This bike has been upgraded over the years and comes with:C arbon aero Giant SL wheelset. Deda SuperZero aero stem and handlebars, Specialized Power Expert saddle and an Ultegra group set. 52-36 drivetrain and 11-28 cassette.
Giant Avail Liv Carbon Road Bike (small) Excellent Condition - £750.00
Includes: Full carbon frame and forks, Shimano Tiagra Groupset 2 x 10 Speed, Giant PR2 Wheelset and a Liv saddle (very comfortable).
