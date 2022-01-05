eBay Bike Bargains - Carbon Road Bikes from Cannondale, Orbea, Ridley and Vitus.

This week we're back with some more awesome eBay Bike Bargains where we will be looking at some great second-hand carbon road bikes!

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

As its core, the SuperSix EVO has a full BallisTec carbon frameset that lends reactivity, strength, and comfort within a low weight package to grant performance whether climbing steep mountains or thundering across heavily rutted roads.

Each tube section of the frameset features an aerodynamically refined cross-sectional profile to help it slip through the air with less resistance and more speed.

BUY NOW FOR £2200.00

New condition Orbea Onix full carbon road bike for sale. Never been ridden and everything is still in new condition.

Includes: 57cm light frame with carbon forks, Shimano 105 rear and Shimano Tiagra front derailleur, Shimano Tiagra crank with Chainring, Orbea brake calipers, Shimano wheelset with Vittoria Zaffiro tires, and a Selle Italie saddle with Orbea carbon seatpost.

BUY NOW FOR £990.00

If you don’t know about Ridley’s they are a Belgium brand that is born out of cobbles, so they are just the comfiest ride and you literally feel like you could ride it all day.

Full spec is: Fenix SL Carbon Frame and Forks, Campagnolo Chorus 12 Speed Groupset (been used once), Prime RR50 V3 Carbon Clinchers (been used once), Prime Carbon Seatpost, Fizik Saddle, Prime Lightweight Bars and Deda Zero 2 Stem.

BUY NOW FOR £2200.00

Full spec: 52.5cm seat tube, 56cm top tube, ull ultegra R8000, 11 speed groupset, 14/28 ultegra cassette, 172.5 cranks, 52/36, Shimano rs100 wheelset, Michelin lithion 2, 25mm tyres.

This bike is in excellent condition, racking up a total of around only 900 miles.

BUY NOW FOR £1050.00