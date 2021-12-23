eBay Bike Bargains - Carbon Road Bikes from Cannondale, Orbea, Giant and Boardman

Sometimes when looking for deals to share, eBay brings some amazing bikes to the table. This week we are looking at some awesome, second-hand carbon road bikes from eBay.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

This bike is fitted with a full Campagnolo Super Record 11 carbon mechanical group set, Carbon Fulcrum Racing Quattro Wheel set, Vittoaria Corsa tyres 700c x 25, Fizik saddle, Look Keo pedals and Blackburn Bottle cages.

Overall, this bike is in good condition with a few small stone chips and small scuff on R/H lever, can be seen in photos.

The Onix is the cheaper of the two carbon models available from Spanish superbrand Orbea. Nevertheless, it takes much of its inspiration from its range-topping big brother, the Orca, and still packs an explosive punch and a properly characterful ride.

The frame and fork stiffness plus relatively relaxed angles give it an outstanding cornering and descending performance, with the relatively heavy wheels actually increasing its stability.

Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 2018, size Medium, Shimano 105 7000 11 speed groupset, Chainset 52 x 36 172.5mm,11-28, Fulcrum Racing Quattro wheels, fitted with Continental Grand Prix 4000s II 25mm clincher tyres, Giant SL110mm stem and SL bars, Giant Contact SL saddle, Giant matching bottle cage.

The bike is in great condition with only some minor marks from normal use, some of which have been touched in, please study the photos.

To celebrate the launch of the new 2021 range, Boardman have pushed the boat out and upgraded their most popular carbon road bike. Not only does the SLR 8.9c have a stunning paint fade finish but they’ve also upgraded the groupset to the smooth and light weight 11 Speed Shimano 105. The old bike scored 4.5 out of 5 in several magazine reviews with the only criticisms being for the 10 speed gears, so this new model markedly improves on what customers and critics told us was already a great package at a market beating price.