eBay Bike Bargains - Carbon Road Bikes from Cannondale, Boardman, Giant and Specialized

With a bit too much time on our hands these days, we’ve been on eBay quite a lot, hunting through the listings, looking for bike bargains.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

This classic straight top-tube design has been massively successful for Cannondale. Racers, reviewers and weekend riders all seemed to love the balanced handling and low weight that made this bike brilliant for riding in the hills.

An Ultegra 6800 11-speed groupset, Cannondale Hollowgram Si chainset and classic Liquigas green paint scheme make this bike a bargain for under a grand.

Boardman’s Air series is another very popular line of bikes.

With the aerodynamic frame coming in at a respectable price, many amateurs have been able to build up a brilliant race bike around this frameset.

This complete bike comes with the latest Ultegra R8000 groupset, a carbon seatpost, and Vision wheels.

Giant’s Propel is one of the latest bikes to feature maximum levels of integration.

This not only looks great, but it also helps with aerodynamics and this stealthy machine is ready for some seriously fast riding.

The bike has got some great upgrades, like the 60mm Prime Black Edition rear wheel paired with the 50mm Bontrager front. These are shod with Vittoria Corsa 28mm tyres.

If you’re looking to hit the hills with a lightweight climbing bike then this Sagan Edition Specialized Tarmac is a great option.

The dependable Shimano 105 groupset is matched with DT Swiss wheels, though we’d be tempted to upgrade these to something carbon down the road.

