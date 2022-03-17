eBay Bike Bargains - Carbon Gravel Bikes from Cannondale, Cervelo, ORRO and Grail

This week on our eBay Bike Bargains, we are checking out some carbon gravel bikes from Cannondale, Cervelo, ORRO and Grail.

Here, we’ve got some great second-hand bikes from trustworthy sellers. We've also picked bikes from sellers that are offering postage. Currently, we feel that you should not go to see the bike or ask to collect it in person, as this would be non-essential. Instead, make sure you talk to the seller and ask for any extra information/photos you need before buying.

Gravel bikes are perfect if you're looking to venture out into those off-road trails with confidence in your bike. Here is a selection of carbon gravel bikes you can buy and bid for on eBay now.

First up in this week's eBay Bike Bargains is this awesome Cannondale CAADX Tiagra gravel bike.

Highlights:

Lightweight CAADX Aluminium frame.

Designed for racing and fast handling.

Shimano Tiagra groupset and Promax mechanic disc brakes.

BUY NOW FOR £799.99

Next up is this super elegant Cervelo Aspero Carbon Gravel Bike 2021.

Highlights:

Shimano GRX810 2x group set with 48/31 tooth cranks and GRX hydraulic brakes.

Novatec CXD wheelset with Schwalbe Sammy Slick tyres.

Shimano HG800 11-34 Cassette

BID NOW AT £1120.00

If you're looking for a super suave, British-made carbon gravel bike, check out this ORRO Terra C Carbon Gravel Bike.

Highlights:

Full Shimano 600 GRX set up - chainset, rear mech and hydro-disc brakes.

1x11 gearing. 42-tooth max mated to a 38-tooth wolf-speed chainring.

Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 wheels with Vittoria Aventure 38C tyres which are running tubeless

BID NOW AT £650.00

Last up is this Rondo Ruut CF2 which is perfect if you're looking for a graven bike that is also a beast on the road.

Highlights:

SRAM Rival group set, 1x11 gears.

38mm Panaracer gravel kings, set up tubeless with oil slick muc off valves to match the Rondo hubs.

Full carbon fibre frame and fork.

BUY NOW AT £1300.00