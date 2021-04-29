eBay Bike Bargains - Canyon, Giant and Specialized

Finding a bike that is actually for sale right now is a little bit tricky, but there’s one place that we can always turn to for bikes and that place is eBay.

Yes, there are some risks when buying second hand, but as long as you buy from a seller with good feedback and an obvious interest in cycling you should be just fine.

Let’s kick off today’s bikes with a brilliant race bike that we, quite rightly, see a load of on the local roads.

The Canyon Aeroad is one of the original aero road race bikes and this one is tricked out with some great kit like a Di2 drivetrain and deep carbon Reynolds wheels.

It looks like it has been well cared for too, making this a brilliant bargain.

One of the best endurance bikes on the market, this Defy was the first to be given aero tube shapes.

Why is aero needed on an endurance bike? You’re likely to be doing long miles on this bike and we’d be looking to save every watt possible.

The drivetrain is a Shimano 105 R7000 which is the perfect performance to price combination for general riding in our eyes.

When Specialized released the Allez Sprint, we loved the look of this Crit race bike with its low position and tight wheelbase.

The bike centres around an aluminium frame and the seller has been busy upgrading it with the very fancy gold chain.

If you’re between this and a cheaper carbon frame then we’d point you to the Allez Sprint.

The second Specialized in today’s collection is this S-Works Tarmac disc.

While not the latest model, this still has the essence of what the Tarmac was always about, being lightning fast up hills and handling beautifully on the way back down.

The bike has been built up with Shimano Ultegra mechanical shifting and hydraulic brakes for brilliant race-ready performance.