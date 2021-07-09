eBay Bike Bargains - Cannondale, Pinarello, Specialized & Trek

If you're looking for a new bike, but you want to really stretch your budget to the max, buying second-hand is a great way to save some cash. eBay is a brilliant place to look for a new bike and these are some that we've found.

Buying second-hand does come with some risks, but we've selected sellers with 100% positive feedback and a good sales history. Bear in mind that you might need to do a bit of cleaning and source a few new parts, such as a chain.

We'll start with a brilliant gravel bike.

The Topstone gets a carbon frame for a smooth ride and this model is kitted out with some of our favourite components.

Shimano's 105 mechanical shifting and hydraulic brakes are perfect for this bike. All you need to do is add some new bar tape.

Buy Now at £1,600

If you're after a proper road race bike, this Dogma F10 disc is going to be easily fast enough.

Along with the beautiful carbon frame, you get a full Dura-Ace R9120 disc groupset with mechanical shifting.

Buy Now at £4,200

If you like loud paint jobs, this Sagan limited edition S-Works Venge certainly delivers with an urban camo design.

The groupset here comes from the Italian brand Campagnolo and they also provide the wheels.

Buy Now at £3,100

A lightweight climbing bike is an ideal choice for those of you that like to head into the hills on your weekend rides.

This Emonda is one of the best and you've got a great package here with the Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset and Bontrager Aeolus carbon clincher wheels.

Buy Now at £2,800